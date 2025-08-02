Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Everus Construction Group worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,131,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,619,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,797,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

