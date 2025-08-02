Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.3%

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

