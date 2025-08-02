Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBG stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.55. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

About TBG Dividend Focus ETF

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

