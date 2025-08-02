Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $412,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.85.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

