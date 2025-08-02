Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.