Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,877 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,673,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,890,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,761,000 after buying an additional 525,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4,838.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 498,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 488,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,326,710.40. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $157,573.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at $526,503. This trade represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,754. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $53.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

