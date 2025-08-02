Head-To-Head Survey: New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) vs. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Wheels Up Experience”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience $792.10 million 1.19 -$339.64 million ($0.49) -2.74

Analyst Recommendations

New Horizon Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Horizon Aircraft and Wheels Up Experience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 Wheels Up Experience 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Wheels Up Experience.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -104.57% 185.73% Wheels Up Experience -44.21% N/A -26.32%

Risk and Volatility

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Wheels Up Experience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels. Its Wheels Up Charter provides charter flight services for passenger groups, sports teams, global corporate events, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services. In addition, the company offers wholesale charter services; group charter and cargo flights; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated a fleet of 154 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

