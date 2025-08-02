UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 126,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 252.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 75,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

