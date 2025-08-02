Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.75 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 574,844 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $38,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

