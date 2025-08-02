Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVS opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.83.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
