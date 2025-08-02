Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 957 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

