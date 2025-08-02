ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.