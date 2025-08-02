Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.79.

NYSE:NOC opened at $587.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.32. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $587.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

