Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $587.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $587.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

