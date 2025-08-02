Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 60,480 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 153.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.9%

LW opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.