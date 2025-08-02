Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $166.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.