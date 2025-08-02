Head-To-Head Analysis: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) & TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and TAAT Global Alternatives”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.25 billion 0.52 $98.60 million $1.71 14.70 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.57

Risk and Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 3.81% 9.20% 3.81% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care and TAAT Global Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 2 4 0 2.43 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus price target of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

