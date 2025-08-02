GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,407 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UWM were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UWM by 135.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.70. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,499,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,265.44. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200,648 shares of company stock worth $30,194,717 in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

