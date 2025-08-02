Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $501.61 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

