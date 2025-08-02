Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 14,873 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 448.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,909,000 after purchasing an additional 417,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE DD opened at $69.85 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -367.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

