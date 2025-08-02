TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $70.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

