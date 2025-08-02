Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:COR opened at $288.31 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.