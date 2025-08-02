NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 856 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

