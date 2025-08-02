Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 23.8%

DFIS opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

