NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 865 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

