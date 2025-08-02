Bayforest Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

