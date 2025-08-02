10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4,184.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 448,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,504.20. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

