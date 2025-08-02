Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 78.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CDW by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 237.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $168.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $231.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

