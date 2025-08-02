FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 133,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,310,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 270,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

