XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,541,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after buying an additional 1,700,662 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in American Noble Gas by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,664 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Noble Gas by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

American Noble Gas stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Susquehanna increased their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

About American Noble Gas

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

