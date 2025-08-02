Vestcor Inc Has $948,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,453.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,795,000 after acquiring an additional 971,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $369.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $403.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 7.91%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

