37,631 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $63,956,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 825,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.85%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

