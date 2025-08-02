XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 313.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 58,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $21.39.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

