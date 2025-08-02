Vestcor Inc Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:NSC opened at $274.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.