XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6%

LRCX stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

