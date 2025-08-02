Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Critical Survey

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Paysafe has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -0.02% 10.41% 1.87% Global Blue Group 16.56% 45.20% 4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Paysafe and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paysafe and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global Blue Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paysafe presently has a consensus target price of $16.95, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Global Blue Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.92%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and Global Blue Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.70 billion 0.40 $22.16 million ($0.02) -570.50 Global Blue Group $545.29 million 2.71 $90.58 million $0.37 20.00

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Paysafe on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.