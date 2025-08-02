Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,767 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total value of $285,681.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,067.92. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $344.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

