AE Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,641,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,697,000 after buying an additional 173,572 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,121,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,835,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,844,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $35,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

