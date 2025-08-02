BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,932,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 496,846 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 384,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,465,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,244,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 821,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

