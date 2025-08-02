Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Christopher J. Joyce Sells 15,491 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,491 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $248,010.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 374,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,241.31. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $12.97 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 166,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $3,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 147,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 84,315 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

