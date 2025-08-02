Morgan Stanley Reiterates $338.00 Price Target for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 target price on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $288.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $306.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,842.60. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

