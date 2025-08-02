Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $68.47 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

