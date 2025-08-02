SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Releases Earnings Results

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SEGRO had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

SEGRO Stock Down 2.6%

SGRO stock opened at GBX 630.60 ($8.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 674.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 684.29. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 586.85 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 944 ($12.53). The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,102 ($14.63) to GBX 1,053 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 993.25 ($13.18).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

