F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

