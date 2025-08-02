WK Kellogg Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KLG)

WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

WK Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WK Kellogg to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,186,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,779 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,038,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $14,737,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 17.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,939,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after buying an additional 444,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 403,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

