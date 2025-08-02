WK Kellogg Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:KLG)

WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
WK Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WK Kellogg to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,186,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,779 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,038,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $14,737,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 17.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,939,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after buying an additional 444,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 403,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WK Kellogg
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.