Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,699. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Edwin Iv Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Argan alerts:

On Thursday, July 31st, Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $225.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $253.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Argan’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Argan

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,064,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after acquiring an additional 116,783 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.