LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) CFO Sells $298,950.75 in Stock

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,548.15. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.59 on Friday. LendingClub Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LendingClub by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 211,979 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 296,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 289,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

