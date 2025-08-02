Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 2,018 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.