Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 203,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.47% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $256,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

