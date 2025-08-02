Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

